$4.27 Billion in Sales Expected for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to report sales of $4.27 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.62 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide posted sales of $3.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will report full-year sales of $17.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.63 billion to $17.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.72 billion to $18.52 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for C.H. Robinson Worldwide.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.78% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

CHRW has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens lowered shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.2% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,509,839 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,291,000 after purchasing an additional 61,264 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,122,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,682,000 after buying an additional 436,158 shares in the last quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 952,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,426,000 after buying an additional 21,281 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 61.2% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 739,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,597,000 after buying an additional 280,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.5% during the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 525,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,742,000 after buying an additional 143,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

CHRW stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.93. 969,879 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,625. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $56.94 and a 52 week high of $106.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.69%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

