3M (NYSE:MMM) Rating Increased to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $200.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMM. TheStreet upgraded 3M from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.23.

NYSE MMM opened at $175.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.17. 3M has a twelve month low of $114.04 and a twelve month high of $187.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,927 shares of company stock worth $10,107,912. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in 3M by 113.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 100,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,515,000 after purchasing an additional 53,425 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,867,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in 3M by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 118.5% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 16,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

