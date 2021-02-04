3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

3i Group (OTCMKTS:TGOPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TGOPY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of 3i Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of 3i Group in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPY opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87. 3i Group has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $8.30.

3i Group Plc operates as a private equity and venture capital company. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Infrastructure, and Others. The Private Equity segment involves in the investment and asset management to generate capital returns. The Infrastructure segment includes investing in economic infrastructure and greenfield projects in developed economies.

