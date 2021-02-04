37 Shares in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 37 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $754.89 on Thursday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $477.87 and a 52 week high of $839.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $709.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $746.41. The company has a market cap of $67.26 billion, a PE ratio of 148.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

In related news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total transaction of $1,356,412.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $790.17, for a total transaction of $7,901,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 160,335 shares in the company, valued at $126,691,906.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,086 shares of company stock valued at $20,843,296. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Mizuho started coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James raised shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $804.45.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

