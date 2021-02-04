360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Short Interest Update

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 852,300 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

360 DigiTech stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.97. 3,443,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,578. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.70. 360 DigiTech has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $19.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.71.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $545.47 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 38.38% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, research analysts expect that 360 DigiTech will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech during the 2nd quarter valued at $351,000. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

