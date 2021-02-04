2,950 Shares in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of DaVita by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of DaVita by 225.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after purchasing an additional 62,982 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its position in shares of DaVita by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 295,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

DVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America lowered shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.33.

DaVita stock opened at $110.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.20 and a 52-week high of $125.28.

In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.74, for a total value of $2,743,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara J. Desoer sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $154,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,818 shares of company stock valued at $2,943,956. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.