2,775 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,957 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 9,306 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. increased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% in the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 19,119 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.34. The stock had a trading volume of 201,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,202,426. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.63 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 16.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

