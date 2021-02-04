2,669 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by McCarthy Asset Management Inc.

McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,669 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000. Visa comprises about 0.5% of McCarthy Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Visa by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,242 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Visa by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,656 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,259 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 43,153 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in Visa by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 41,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $8,288,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $243.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Sunday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $201.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.63 and its 200 day moving average is $203.44. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.39. The stock has a market cap of $392.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.