25,656 Shares in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Purchased by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

MRVI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVI opened at $32.93 on Thursday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $37.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.31.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc operates as a life sciences company that provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

