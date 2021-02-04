2,550 Shares in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Acquired by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $848,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,838.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total value of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,402.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,602 shares of company stock worth $2,123,184 over the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $269.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $291.20.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $315.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.22 and a 12-month high of $363.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $388.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

