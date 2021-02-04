2,470 Shares in COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMPS. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,616,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,784,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,562,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. 15.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPS opened at $45.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.87. COMPASS Pathways plc has a 52 week low of $22.51 and a 52 week high of $61.69.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.45). Equities research analysts forecast that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

COMPASS Pathways Profile

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.