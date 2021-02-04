2,414 Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Purchased by Novare Capital Management LLC

Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 644.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 67.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.21.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $13,933,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,776,039 shares in the company, valued at $257,866,262.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $7,237,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 276,606 shares of company stock valued at $24,907,533. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $87.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.35. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.75 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 118.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

