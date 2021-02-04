22,752 Shares in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments purchased a new position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,752 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 17,767 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 161,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 41,512 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,073 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 49,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $73.24 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVS. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.93.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $499,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,938,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

