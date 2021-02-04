2,197 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by Prosperity Planning Inc.

Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

IJT traded up $1.94 during trading on Thursday, hitting $126.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,885. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.44. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

