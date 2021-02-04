2,000 Shares in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 12.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 730,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,866,000 after acquiring an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 9.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 719,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,711,000 after acquiring an additional 61,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 506,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 38,873 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 28.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 355,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,800,000 after acquiring an additional 78,535 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT during the third quarter worth $2,133,000. 64.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE opened at $12.75 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $614.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.69 and a beta of 0.72. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $15.95.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). Global Medical REIT had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.46%. On average, analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Global Medical REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.