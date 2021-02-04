$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) to report $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.53 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its stake in shares of State Street by 74.2% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 131.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 537 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STT traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,111,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,647. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. State Street has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $81.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

