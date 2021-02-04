1st Constitution Bancorp Plans Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:FCCY)

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

1st Constitution Bancorp has raised its dividend by 125.0% over the last three years.

Shares of FCCY traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $16.49. 12,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,059. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.82 million, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.12. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.42.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. Research analysts forecast that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCCY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

