1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY opened at $16.49 on Thursday. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 382.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 7,389 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 163.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 65,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

