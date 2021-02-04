1inch (1INCH) Price Reaches $5.07 on Top Exchanges

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. 1inch has a market cap of $542.89 million and approximately $400.83 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, 1inch has traded up 78.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1inch token can now be purchased for $5.07 or 0.00013449 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002655 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.92 or 0.00055481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00140459 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00064019 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 87.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.04 or 0.00238819 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00039315 BTC.

1inch Token Profile

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 107,067,321 tokens. The official website for 1inch is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1inch should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

