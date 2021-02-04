$18.67 Million in Sales Expected for Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) will report $18.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Berkeley Lights’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.60 million to $19.66 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berkeley Lights will report full-year sales of $61.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.77 million to $62.95 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $87.98 million, with estimates ranging from $82.54 million to $92.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Berkeley Lights.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.22 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLI. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berkeley Lights from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Shares of BLI opened at $76.97 on Thursday. Berkeley Lights has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $113.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.87 and a current ratio of 11.41.

In related news, Director Igor Y. Khandros sold 159,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total value of $13,184,171.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wiig Communications Management sold 183,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.56, for a total transaction of $15,109,966.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,908,325 shares of company stock worth $157,551,312 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLI. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $148,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the third quarter valued at about $153,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the third quarter worth about $324,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

