1,491 Shares in ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR) Purchased by Black Swift Group LLC

Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF (NYSEARCA:ENTR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:ENTR traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.18. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,470. ERShares Entrepreneur 30 ETF has a one year low of $14.00 and a one year high of $29.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.84.

