142 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 142 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,058.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,781.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,646.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,106.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $15.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. UBS Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,025.36.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

