12Ships 1-Day Volume Tops $28.68 Million (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 4th. During the last week, 12Ships has traded up 22.9% against the dollar. 12Ships has a total market capitalization of $22.44 million and approximately $28.68 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 12Ships coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 41.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $456.41 or 0.01214321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04578687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020189 BTC.

12Ships Coin Profile

12Ships is a coin. It was first traded on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,950,069,955 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

Buying and Selling 12Ships

12Ships can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 12Ships should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

