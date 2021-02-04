$115.30 Million in Sales Expected for Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) to post sales of $115.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $110.60 million and the highest is $120.00 million. Axcelis Technologies posted sales of $107.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies will report full-year sales of $472.30 million for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $526.50 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $535.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Axcelis Technologies.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.50 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 10.28%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.29.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total value of $82,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,761.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 28,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $744,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,148 shares of company stock worth $1,334,863. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 971,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,371,000 after purchasing an additional 303,400 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 401,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,830,000 after purchasing an additional 59,863 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 240,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 21,076 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,027 shares during the period. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC boosted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 196,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.76 and its 200-day moving average is $26.98. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

