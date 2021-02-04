$115.16 Million in Sales Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will announce $115.16 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five9’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $114.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.50 million. Five9 reported sales of $92.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full-year sales of $422.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $421.89 million to $422.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $498.93 million, with estimates ranging from $496.71 million to $501.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five9.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Five9 from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Five9 from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Five9 from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.11.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,766 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total value of $571,038.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,371 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,774.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.81, for a total value of $180,174.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 73,708 shares of company stock valued at $11,725,333 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 33.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,208,542 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $156,724,000 after purchasing an additional 302,664 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Five9 by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,554,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,541,000 after purchasing an additional 287,238 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the 3rd quarter worth $33,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth about $40,108,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Five9 by 229.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 268,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,570,000 after buying an additional 187,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Five9 stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $170.39. 7,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,812. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.53 and a 200-day moving average of $144.14. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $187.99.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

