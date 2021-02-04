111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,200 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 263,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of 111 stock opened at $11.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.90. 111 has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $15.00. The firm has a market cap of $973.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.21.

111 (NASDAQ:YI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $347.99 million for the quarter. 111 had a negative return on equity of 67.04% and a negative net margin of 8.81%. As a group, analysts anticipate that 111 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 111 stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of 111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,016 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 0.06% of 111 worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2B and B2C. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services, such as online consultation services and e-prescription services to consumers.

