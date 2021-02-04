10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov Sells 10,000 Shares

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total transaction of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,565,376. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Serge Saxonov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,300.00.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00.

Shares of TXG stock traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.87. 485,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,738. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.03. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of -133.98 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $191.24.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.71 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $2,690,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $439,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 14,241 shares during the period. 68.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TXG. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.09.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

