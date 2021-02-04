105,766 Shares in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 105,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,329,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Santander Consumer USA by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get Santander Consumer USA alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SC. Barclays upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.13.

Shares of SC opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.15. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 59.10, a current ratio of 59.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.33.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.57. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

About Santander Consumer USA

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC).

Receive News & Ratings for Santander Consumer USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santander Consumer USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.