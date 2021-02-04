$101.00 Million in Sales Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to report $101.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SVMK’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.00 million and the lowest is $100.01 million. SVMK reported sales of $84.32 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $375.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $374.64 million to $376.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $447.86 million, with estimates ranging from $436.38 million to $460.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $95.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.13 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SVMK in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

NASDAQ:SVMK traded up $0.87 on Thursday, reaching $26.82. The stock had a trading volume of 70,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,794. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.29 and a beta of 1.39. SVMK has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.34.

In other news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $840,324.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 217,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $5,895,732.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 502,735 shares of company stock valued at $13,074,483. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SVMK by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,286,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,550,000 after buying an additional 243,390 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SVMK by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,366,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 603,467 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,346,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in SVMK by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,388,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,709,000 after acquiring an additional 21,677 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of SVMK by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,291,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,992,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they research and serve in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys approximately 190 countries and territories.

