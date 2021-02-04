1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share, Northcoast Research Forecasts

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) – Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research analyst T. Vierengel expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on FLWS. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock traded up $2.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.08. 1,277,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,515. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.58 and its 200 day moving average is $26.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth about $6,136,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth about $3,510,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 223,286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after buying an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $554,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,556,505.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,121 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

