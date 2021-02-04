-$1.57 EPS Expected for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will report earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.84) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.07). Blueprint Medicines posted earnings per share of ($1.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $6.08. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($6.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.97) to ($4.83). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

BPMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $102.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

In related news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. sold 10,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.82, for a total value of $1,285,298.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,973.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,652,123 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,366,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,149,000 after acquiring an additional 251,884 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 26.0% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 897,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,198,000 after purchasing an additional 185,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,325,000 after purchasing an additional 53,880 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Blueprint Medicines by 34.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 417,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,684,000 after purchasing an additional 106,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 364,373 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,777,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $96.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.26. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $125.61.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blueprint Medicines (BPMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.