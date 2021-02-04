$1.38 EPS Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will announce earnings per share of $1.38 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13. Comerica reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $5.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $5.93. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Comerica.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CMA. Stephens raised Comerica from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist increased their price target on Comerica from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Compass Point downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Comerica from $43.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

CMA opened at $61.08 on Monday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.67.

In other Comerica news, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $80,535.00. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,276.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 188.5% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comerica (CMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.