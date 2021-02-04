$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2021 // Comments off

Brokerages predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will post $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690,000.00 and the highest is $1.30 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 million to $13.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.60 million, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $110.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.07.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MRTX stock opened at $197.37 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.29.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.