$1.00 Million in Sales Expected for Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) will post $1.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mirati Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $690,000.00 and the highest is $1.30 million. Mirati Therapeutics posted sales of $530,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $12.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.69 million to $13.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $63.60 million, with estimates ranging from $17.20 million to $110.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Mirati Therapeutics.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.21 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $134.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $219.07.

In other news, CAO Vickie S. Reed sold 538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.39, for a total transaction of $113,189.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,403.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 2,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total transaction of $449,533.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,728,541.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,842 shares of company stock worth $19,183,048. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 145.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

MRTX stock opened at $197.37 on Thursday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $66.01 and a 12 month high of $249.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of -25.63 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.29.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.