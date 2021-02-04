0x (ZRX) Price Reaches $0.83 on Major Exchanges

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, 0x has traded up 38.3% against the dollar. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $0.83 or 0.00002202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. 0x has a total market cap of $621.01 million and $265.17 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00063920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $456.41 or 0.01214321 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005797 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.50 or 0.00049229 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00041382 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,720.91 or 0.04578687 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00015765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00020189 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,237,563 tokens. The official website for 0x is 0x.org . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

