$0.53 EPS Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Analysts expect CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.56 and the lowest is $0.50. CoreCivic posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.60 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $468.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.00 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $6.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $827.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. CoreCivic has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreCivic by 25.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,743,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570,933 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 61.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,056,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 781,694 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 39.0% in the third quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,836,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 515,439 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 1.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC now owns 1,312,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreCivic by 130.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 855,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 484,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

