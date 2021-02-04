$0.41 EPS Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.38. Old National Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.45. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 22.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ONB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 100.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $17.16 on Monday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.19 and a 52-week high of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.62%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

