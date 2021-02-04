$0.36 EPS Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.38. CVB Financial reported earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CVB Financial.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised CVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CVB Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVBF. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVB Financial by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,848,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,053,000 after acquiring an additional 547,339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,258,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,563,000 after buying an additional 350,426 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 395,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,583,000 after buying an additional 153,692 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 560,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after buying an additional 112,916 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,339,000. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CVBF opened at $19.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

Further Reading: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVB Financial (CVBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.