$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) to announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for US Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. US Foods posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow US Foods.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of US Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of US Foods from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. US Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.64.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.73 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.45. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $41.98.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 14,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.92, for a total value of $432,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $1,766,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,499,236.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,455 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,370. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in US Foods by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,669,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,626,000 after purchasing an additional 233,126 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 538,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,954,000 after acquiring an additional 29,225 shares during the period. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter worth $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on US Foods (USFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.