$0.15 EPS Expected for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) to report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 61.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $43.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.12. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $51.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 116,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 106,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,222 shares during the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Citadel Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

