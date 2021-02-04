-$0.11 EPS Expected for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will post ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is $0.07. Suncor Energy posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 128.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($1.00). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $1.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Suncor Energy.

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. CIBC upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.38.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $111,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 13,780 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,123,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,552,001. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

