-$0.01 EPS Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) to post ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.01. Stratasys posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.37). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $0.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 84.95% and a negative return on equity of 2.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

SSYS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

Stratasys stock opened at $47.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.80. Stratasys has a 1-year low of $11.89 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Stratasys by 203.6% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Stratasys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

