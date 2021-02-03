Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Trims Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,920 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $16,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sontag Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 4,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.39, for a total value of $48,599.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,765 shares in the company, valued at $441,973.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 70,126 shares of company stock worth $8,510,513 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:WM opened at $113.00 on Wednesday. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.34 and a twelve month high of $126.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a market cap of $47.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.