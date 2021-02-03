Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 104,668 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,668 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $13,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 673.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.19. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.12%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

