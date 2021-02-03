Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD stock opened at $273.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.27, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.19.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on APD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.