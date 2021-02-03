Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $18.90 Million Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,067 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Humana were worth $18,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,458,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Humana by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,538 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their target price on Humana from $455.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $458.95.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total transaction of $288,903.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $376.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $406.56 and a 200-day moving average of $410.69. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.25 and a 1-year high of $474.70. The stock has a market cap of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

