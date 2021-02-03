Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $14.54 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 59,337 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,769 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Stryker by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,339,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $328,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,604 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,885,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,132,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $228.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.00.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $235.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $124.54 and a 12 month high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

