Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,004 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $13,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 51.2% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 23.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 187.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 3,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $145,698.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at $345,854.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 101,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $4,941,010.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,275,673 shares of company stock worth $62,168,634. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW opened at $54.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $102.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.31.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TheStreet raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.31.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

