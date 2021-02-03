Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Cuts Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 557,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48,614 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $12,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.4% during the third quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 100.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 5.6% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.7% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 21,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 0.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 88,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $12.65 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.71 to $31.79 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.19.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

