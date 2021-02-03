Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 116,249 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 677,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,249 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $14,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKR. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter worth $131,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $258,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Baker Hughes by 241.9% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 49,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Baker Hughes news, Director Electric Co General sold 38,007,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $735,056,172.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $9.12 and a one year high of $24.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.23). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 48.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Baker Hughes from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.91.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

