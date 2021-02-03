ZumCoin Achieves Market Cap of $677,423.51 (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $677,423.51 and $8.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000015 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 71.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 96.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 157.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZumCoin (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

ZumCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

